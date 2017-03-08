Scarlette Johansson has ‘Rough Night’ at bachelorette party in Red Band trailer

Why it matters to you Rough Night appears to put a female-centric spin on raucous comedies like The Hangover and its sequels.

Hollywood has come to love crazy bachelor and bachelorette parties, and the onscreen shindigs just keep getting wilder. It’s no longer enough to wake up in a hotel room with a baby and a tiger or get booted off the plane on the way to Las Vegas. The upcoming comedy Rough Night ups the insanity with a night of hard partying that results in a dead stripper.

The movie’s Red Band trailer, released Wednesday, features Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoe Kravitz as five college friends celebrating a little too hard. When their raucous antics leave them with a body on their hands, they don’t know what to do. Not even YouTube CPR tutorials can save them or the poor stripper.

The death may have been an accident, but as the trailer shows, there’s still definite potential for trouble. Not only do the women have all sorts of drugs in their systems, they made the mistake of moving the body. That, we find out, is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

And the mess just keeps getting messier, as the preview shows more bad decisions made by the friends. We see them transporting the body, chaotic driving, and more drinking. The cherry on top? Somehow, the women manage to get their hands on a gun.

Rough Night was formerly known as Rock That Body, and the script was wirtten by Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. Aniello directed the comedy, and the two serve as producers via Paulilu. Matt Tolmach and Dave Becky are also producers on the film.

Rough Night also stars Ty Burrell and Demi Moore. The comedy hits theaters June 16.