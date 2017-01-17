Netflix trailer for ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ zombifies Drew Barrymore’s realtor

Like the undead that fuel it, the zombie genre just keeps shambling on — and now it’s making its way to Netflix in the new comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

The streaming video service (and series producer) released the first trailer for the series this week, and it offers a peek at the crazy events that unfold around a California couple played by Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore when one member of the husband-and-wife realtor team — Barrymore’s character — joins the ranks of the flesh-hungry undead.

More: Watch Maisie Williams take on a gang in Netflix’s ‘iBoy’ trailer

Santa Clarita Diet is the creation of Victor Fresco, who’s best known for creating the series Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls the Universe, and will debut with a 13-episode first season in February. The series follows Joel (Olyphant), Sheila (Barrymore), and their teenage daughter, Abby (Dramaworld actress Liv Hewson,) as the navigate the highly competitive California real estate market while juggling the need to keep Sheila’s potentially murderous hunger for raw meat sated.

The series also stars Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) as the family’s neighbor and Skyler Gisondo (The Bill Engvall Show) as Eric. As the trailer teases, Santa Clarita Diet is also expected to feature some familiar faces in guest-starring roles, including Castle and Firefly actor Nathan Fillion.

All 13 of Santa Clarita Diet’s first-season episodes will be available globally on Netflix on February 3.