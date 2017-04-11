The cluster goes on the offensive in first trailer for ‘Sense8’ Season 2

Why it matters to you This is the first look at the new season of Sense8, which is widely regarded as one of the best new, original series on Netflix.

The first season of Sense8 on Netflix took audiences by surprise with its slow-burn, sci-fi story of eight people who suddenly find their minds linked across the world and the ways this new relationship changes them.

The critically acclaimed series created by The Wachowski siblings and J. Michael Straczynski will finally return next month for a second season, and Netflix released the first trailer for the next story arc this week.

After a season spent learning about their new connection and using their shared abilities to protect each other, the eight “sensates” at the heart of the story now appear ready to take a more aggressive stance toward the mysterious organization that’s been hunting them. The trailer also features the return of Terrence Mann’s Mr. Whispers, whose link to the sensate Will (Brian J. Smith) could complicate matters both for the cluster of sensates and Whispers himself.

Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill, and J. Michael Straczynski serve as the writers and showrunners for the series’ second season, which will reportedly explore why the cluster is being tracked by Whispers’ organization, and the possibility that this particular cluster of sensates isn’t the only one out there.

The returning cast of the series includes Will’s fellow sensates played by Tina Desai, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, Donna Bae, and Max Riemel, as well as Toby Onwumere, who took over the role of Capheus in the series’ Christmas Special last year. Supporting cast members returning for the second season include Eréndira Ibarra, Freema Agyeman, Alfonso Herrera, Max Mauff, and Purab Kohli.

The first season of Sense8 earned the series a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, as well as a Saturn Award nomination as one of the year’s best series.

The second season of Sense8 will premiere globally Friday, May 5, on Netflix.