Sibling rivalry: 10 pairs of sibling actors who have hit it big

Familial relations in Hollywood are rampant. We’ve seen sons and daughters follow in the acting footsteps of their parents, like Kate Hudson following her parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn; and even multiple generations of family stars, like the late Debbie Reynolds, her late daughter Carrie Fisher, and Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, who currently appears in the series Scream Queens.

When it comes to siblings, it’s no surprise that plenty of them share the acting gene. It’s often the case that one sibling ends up being the breakout star — sorry, every Baldwin but Alec. But sometimes, the talent runs deep enough for prosperous careers all around.

Here are 10 pairs of sibling actors who’ve each become a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

Ben and Casey Affleck

Ben has had a long and successful career as an actor, producer, and director, starting with his Academy Award-winning screenplay written with best friend Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting (1997), right up to his most recent performances, both in front of the camera and behind it, including Gone Girl, Argo, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and many others. His younger brother Casey has also become a rising star, thanks to roles in films like Ocean’s Eleven, Gone Girl, and his Academy Award-nominated performance in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. He’s following that up with another Oscar nod as a favorite to win for his role in the drama Manchester by the Sea. Sure, Casey suffered a slight hiccup with that odd mockumentary, I’m Still Here (with brother-in-law Joaquin Phoenix), but his resume is looking more impressive each year, making both brothers massive stars.