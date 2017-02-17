Major changes are afoot in the first teaser for ‘Silicon Valley’ season 4

Why it matters to you Can't wait for HBO to bring back the comedy series Silicon Valley in April? Maybe this will help -- the cable network has offered fans a peek at what they can expect from the next batch of episodes.

The teaser trailer for the fourth season features Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) making some big decisions about his future with the company he helped create.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky, Silicon Valley follows a group of software engineers, programmers, and entrepreneurs in the heart of California’s technology-nurturing region known as Silicon Valley.

Since debuting in April 2014, the series has gone on to be nominated for and win a long list of Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy awards. Along with Middleditch, the series stars Deadpool actor T.J. Miller and The Office actor Zach Woods, as well as Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Previous seasons had the show’s cast of characters see their fortunes rise and fall amid the highly competitive world of high-tech startups and technology investment. The third season concluded with the original, core cast thrust back together again after dealing with one crisis after another both from within their company and outside it. The season finale had them pondering an entirely new focus for their efforts, uncertain of what the future might hold.

The fourth season of Silicon Valley is scheduled to premiere at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 23, on HBO.