Next ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff could focus on female characters Silver Sable, Black Cat

Hollywood has been getting a healthy injection of super women as of late, what with Wonder Woman and Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and the latest kickass ladies to grace the silver screen just may be Silver Sable and the Black Cat. The two female characters are part of the Spider-Man family, and both have storied relationships with the web-spinning hero. But while we’ve seen plenty of projects that revolve around Spidey, this would be the first to pay homage to these slightly lesser-known characters.

Silver Sable is a talented mercenary who goes after war criminals, and has been known to both support and oppose Spider-Man. Black Cat, aka Felicia Hardy, is more of a love interest to Spidey, and is often his ally in fighting crime.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Chris Yost, who was part of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok project, is writing the script, and Sony will serve as the studio behind the film. This is by no means the only Spider-Man project the studio is currently engaged in — we already know that Venom, which will ostensibly center around our spandex-clad hero’s archnemesis, is slated to arrive in theaters next year.

But Sony is clearly interested in expanding the Spider-Man universe sooner rather than later. Indeed, the Reporter claims, the project could get off the ground as early as the fall. Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are said to be producing the film. Spider-Man himself is also getting a bit more attention from Sony this summer, as Spider-Man: Homecoming is slated for release this summer. The Silver Sable and Black Cat project, however, would not be offshoots from this movie, but instead part of the broader franchise and Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man universe at large.

So if you’re looking for a new action movie with a strong female lead, you just may have one in a year or so.