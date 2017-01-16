The heist is on for Rupert Grint in first trailer for ‘Snatch’ TV series

Guy Ritchie’s ensemble heist film Snatch was a critical and commercial success when it arrived in theaters back in 2000 and now the film — which was itself a revised version of his 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels — is getting its own television series.

Set to premiere on Crackle in March, the Snatch television series stars Harry Potter franchise actor Rupert Grint as a small-time hustler who gets caught up in a heist far bigger and more dangerous than the sort he’s accustomed to when he and his crew encounter a truck packed with stolen gold bullion. The first trailer for the series premiered this week, offering a taste of the chaos and underworld shenanigans that the cast of motley criminals gets up to over the course of the show’s 10 episodes.

Along with Grint as the stylish crook Charlie Cavendish, the series also stars Dougray Scott (Fear the Walking Dead, Doctor Who) Ed Westwick (Wicked City, Gossip Girl), Juliet Aubrey (Middlemarch, Primeval), and Luke Pasqualino (The Musketeers, Skins), among other familiar (and semi-familiar) faces appearing in the ensemble project. The Musketeers and Jericho director Nick Renton is behind the camera for the series. Grint also serves as an executive producer on the series.

The original Snatch film starred Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, Alan Ford, Vinnie Jones, Stephen Graham, Benicio del Toro, and a long list of other notable actors in key roles. The movie followed a group of colorful characters in and around the London underground as their stories crisscrossed around the paths of a stolen diamond and the efforts of a small-time boxing promoter to get out from under the control of a dangerous gangster.

Filmed entirely in Manchester, England, the Snatch series will premiere with 10 one-hour episodes on March 16. The series will be free to watch on Crackle.com.