Spidey gets some tutelage from Iron Man in new ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming offers an indication of just how big of a role Iron Man will play in the upcoming film, and features more of Michael Keaton's villain.

There’s a lot going on in the new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and not all of it involves the film’s famous, webslinging hero.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released the second full-length trailer for the July 2017 film this week, and it features quite a bit more footage from the upcoming reboot — including more scenes featuring Iron Man and Spidey’s nemesis in the film, Vulture.

Directed by Jon Watts (Cop Car), Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland as the new face of Peter Parker, and chronicles his efforts to find the balance between being a high-school student and an occasional ally of Iron Man himself after making his debut in Captain America: Civil War. The emergence of dangerous new villain Vulture — played by Michael Keaton — offers him the chance to prove himself as a superhero while threatening everything he holds dear.

Previous trailers confirmed that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will play a part in the film, but this new trailer offers a bit more context for his character’s mentor-type role in Homecoming and Spider-Man’s evolution as a teenage superhero.

Along with Holland in the lead role, Spider-Man: Homecoming also stars Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Peter’s best friend, Ned Leeds. Disney television actress and pop star Zendaya plays a character named Michelle in the film. The film’s supporting cast also includes Logan Marshall-Green (Prometheus) as an unidentified villain, Kenneth Choi as the principal of Peter’s school, and Atlanta star Donald Glover, Martin Starr, Michael Barbieri, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Tyne Daly, and Bokeem Woodbine in additional roles. Jon Favreau will also reprise his Iron Man role as “Happy” Hogan, Tony Stark’s assistant.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to hit theaters July 7, 2017.