‘Scary Movie’ duo targets a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars spoof ‘Star Worlds’

It was only a matter of time before the Star Wars franchise got the Scary Movie treatment. The iconic space opera films are set to be spoofed in the upcoming film Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens the Last Jedi Who Went Rogue, Variety reports. Frequent parody filmmakers Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are on board to write and direct the project.

Star Worlds is in line with the duo’s previous work. They specialize in spoofs and have worked on the Scary Movie series, Spy Hard, Disaster Movie, Vampires Suck, Epic Movie, and more. Their films might not earn glowing reviews from critics, but they do draw crowds at the box office.

“Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into the what audiences love,” said Covert Media CEO Paul Hanson, who is producing the film with Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner. “Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world’s most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away.”

The Star Wars films are a perfect target for Friedberg and Seltzer, who previously included nods to the franchise in Epic Movie. In Star Worlds, they’ll take it further, which is perfect since the already-popular franchise has only been gained momentum since 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stormed the box office. The parody flick should benefit from the immense fan enthusiasm, even while mocking the films relentlessly.

The project seems to be moving quickly. Star Worlds is currently in preproduction, and the team is aiming to start shooting in the fall. A timeline for its release has not yet been announced.