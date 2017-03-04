Breathe a sigh of relief: These 10 fan-favorite shows will return for a second season

Why it matters to you If you've become engrossed in one of these 10 new shows, it'll be comforting to know that the stories will continue, as they have been confirmed to be coming back for second seasons.

Whether they’re shows you can binge through a streaming service, or catch on good old-fashioned network television, some great new series have been released over the past year.

While we’re still waiting for some of our favorites to get picked up, many of the most intriguing series that debuted last year have already gotten the greenlight for round 2. Follow us below as we outline 10 of our favorite new series that will be making their way back for a second season.

Note: some spoilers ahead.

The OA (Netflix)

If you watched this odd series, you probably expected it would come back for a season 2 since the ending left many questioned unanswered. The strange storyline sees a young girl go missing as a blind teen, then return with her eyesight restored, and a far-fetched story about being kidnapped by a scientist. Through some strange form of interpretive movement, she and a group of others can seemingly cause things to happen. The teaser trailer released last month doesn’t reveal much other than the tagline “something always survives,” and the voice of lead character Prairie (Brit Marling, who is also the creator and executive producer of the show) calling for her friend “Homer” (Emory Cohen) as she often did in season one. Clearly, she’s still looking for him. So there’s a good chance season 2 will focus on that journey, whether it’s in this dimension or another.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This surprise-hit supernatural drama became every Netflix subscriber’s binge obsession shortly after it was released last summer. Set in the ‘80s and styled in the fashion of iconic movies from that decade like The Goonies and E.T., mixed with a bit of X-Files flavor, Stranger Things sees three boys trying desperately to find their missing friend, with the help of a mysterious young girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Meanwhile, the missing boy’s mother (Winona Ryder) starts seeing strange murmurs of her son, and police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) uncovers strange happenings as he attempts to find unravel the mysteries. We all knew this one was coming back, and thanks to a trailer released during the Super Bowl, we also know that season two will take place one year later, on Halloween night. Series creators the Duffer brothers will have their work cut out for them to follow up everyone’s favorite summer obsession.

Goliath (Amazon)

It seems like any series Bill Bob Thornton touches these days turns to gold, and Amazon’s Goliath is no exception. Not only did it receive a straight-to-series order since premiering last October, the legal drama has been deemed one of the most binged series on Amazon. In it, Thornton plays a washed up, alcoholic lawyer who was once a force to be reckoned with. After being ousted from his own firm, he uncovers a dark secret about one of his old firm’s biggest clients, and gets caught up trying to solve the case, and stick it to his old firm while he’s at it. Thornton picked up a Golden Globe award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, so it’s no surprise that the series was quickly renewed for a second season.

Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

Bryan Cranston goes behind the scenes in this series he produces, which stars Giovanni Ribisi (Ted 2) as Marius, a conman who assumes the identity of his former cellmate Pete (Ethan Embry) after being released from prison. Since Pete’s family hasn’t seen him in more than 20 years, they somehow fall for the ruse, and Marius begins working in the family bail bond business. Premiering this January following a pilot episode released last summer, the show received its second season renewal just six days later. Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatoemeter for the show is at a solid 100 percent, with a critical consensus that it’s “suspenseful, smart, and terrifically cast.”

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

As one of several new series rebooted from classic properties, Lethal Weapon managed to survive cancellation, unlike another buddy cop procedural, CBS’ Rush Hour. Lethal Weapon premiered in September, and was picked up for a full 18-episode season a month later, before getting a full renewal at the end of February. Damon Wayans, best known for ‘90s sketch comedy series In Living Color, and Clayne Crawford (Rectify) play the iconic police partner pairing of Murtaugh and Riggs respectively, made famous on the big screen by Danny Glover and Mel Gibson. While it’s no runaway hit — the series has received generally mixed reviews — there may be hope for it yet, with many praising the chemistry between Wayans and Crawford.

The Mick (Fox)

This sitcom seemingly came out of nowhere in January, snagging a primetime Tuesday night slot. A month later, it was gifted a second season pickup. The show stars Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Mackenzie “Mickey” Murphy, a highly irresponsible woman who is tasked with becoming the parental guardian for her niece and nephews after her estranged sister and brother-in-law are arrested for fraud and tax evasion. When her sister calls to reveal that she’ll be fleeing the country and thus leaving for good, the titular “Mick” is left to care for the kids on her own. Strangely, while the series seems to be going over well with viewers, with a 93 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics are less sure of the series’ success, scoring it at just a 58 percent. However, Olson, who’s comedy career stretches back to series like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Drew Carey Show, has been widely praised for her performance.

This is Us (NBC)

It’s one of those sappy, melodramatic comedy-dramas that makes you want to roll your eyes when others are around but secretly curl up and watch when no one is looking. Love it or hate it, the series has made such an impact that it has not only been picked up for a second season, but it’s also been confirmed for a third as well. Looking at the lives of three siblings by jumping through different time periods, from childhood to current day, the series tugs at heartstrings, touches on sensitive topics like death, anxiety, and obesity, and offers a unique perspective for a primetime show. Everyone in the ensemble cast, including Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life), Mandy Moore (Red Band Society), and Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) delivers a riveting performance. The show has also received numerous awards and nominations, so it’s no surprise that, following the extra-emotional episode 16 titled Memphis (seriously, grab your tissues), we can expect plenty more episodes to come.

Travelers (Netflix)

Starring Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), this Canadian-American sci-fi series is co-produced by Netflix and Showcase, and premiered its first 12 episodes on Showcase last October, then on Netflix (except in Canada) in December. By February 2017 it received a second season renewal, to begin filming in March. The “travelers” of the series are special operatives sent back in time to prevent the deaths of important 21st century people by entering the person’s body moments before their recorded time of death. They can determine the time of death thanks to futuristic technology, but this limits their abilities, only able to enter the bodies of those who passed this century. Once a body is inhabited, the travelers can maintain the person’s pre-existing life, and work to help avoid catastrophic events. McCormack plays Grant MacLaren, the lead traveler who assumes the life of an FBI special agent.

StartUp (Crackle)

Premiering in September, this tech drama follows three strangers who come up with a brilliant but controversial digital currency called GenCoin that leads them to a dangerous game involving a Haitian gang and a crooked FBI agent. It stars Martin Freeman (Fargo, Captain America: Civil War) Adam Brody (The OC, CHiPS), and Ed Gathegi (The Blacklist). Four months following its premiere season of 10 episodes, the series was picked up for a second. StartUp is just one of a handful of currently available original series from Sony’s ad-based streaming service, the most notable being Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is being moved to Netflix for its upcoming season. Crackle’s General Manager Eric Berger told Deadline that StartUp was the service’s number-one show when it came out.

Atlanta (FX)

Created by Donald Glover (The Martian, Community), Atlanta stars the talented actor/rapper as the cousin of a southern rapper on the verge of stardom, following the two as they attempt to navigate the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to better their families’ lives. Glover’s character Earn is a Princeton dropout who begins managing his cousin, “Paper Boi.” The show received a 10-episode first season order in October 2015 and premiered in September 2016. The genre-bending show won several Golden Globes, and was deemed the highest-rated comedy in FX’s history. However, while Atlanta has been officially renewed for a season two, fans will have to wait some time, as it won’t premiere until 2018. The reason for the delay: Glover’s production schedule. The actor has been cast as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars movie, a role of a lifetime that will understandably dominate much of his schedule this year.