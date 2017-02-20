Another director has reportedly left ‘The Batman’

Why it matters to you Warner Bros. Pictures continues to have trouble finding directors for its DC Comics superhero movies, and now The Batman has reportedly lost another potential director.

Well, that didn’t last long.

A week after Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves was reported to be in talks to direct The Batman, the upcoming solo movie featuring DC Comics’ famous Dark Knight, the filmmaker has reportedly backed out of talks with studio Warner Bros. Pictures.

More: ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ review

Reeves was expected to take over the director’s chair on The Batman after the abrupt departure of Ben Affleck, who was initially attached as star, co-writer, and director on the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the talks between Warner Bros. Pictures and Reeves broke down in the last week, and the Cloverfield director cut off negotiations with the studio.

The report suggests that this might not be the final word on Reeves’ involvement with the film, though, as the two parties could resume negotiations “when heads cool.”

If Reeves ultimately decides to part ways with The Batman, the report indicates that The Martian and Prometheus director Ridley Scott and Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez have both been floated as filmmakers the studio would like to pursue. Of course, those two directors are worlds apart in terms of their current profiles in Hollywood and their workload (Scott in particular has a crowded schedule with Alien: Covenant and its potential sequels), so the studio seems to be casting an extremely wide net.

Reeves’ departure from the film also adds another project to the list of Warner Bros. Pictures’ prominent upcoming superhero movies without directors. The Flash remains without a director after Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa were each hired, then subsequently exited the project due to creative differences. Rumors have recently begun circulating that Affleck could be losing interest in The Batman entirely after Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice dramatically underperformed at the box office and was savaged by critics.

There’s currently no release date set for The Batman.