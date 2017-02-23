Get your groove on when season 1 of ‘The Get Down’ resumes on Netflix in April

Why it matters to you Anyone who got down with the first six episodes of The Get Down on Netflix will be happy to hear that the second half of season 1 is coming in April.

Get your dancing shoes on, and prepare to get down once again. Netflix is bringing its tale of aspiring musical artists back to your screens with the release of the second half of The Get Down‘s first season on April 7.

The first six episodes of The Get Down‘s first season debuted August 12. The second half will also consist of six episodes. The Get Down is the first Netflix original show where the streaming service has released a season in two parts. Since then, Netflix has released the first part of Black Mirror‘s third season, with plans to release the second half this year.

The Get Down — created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis — is set in the crime-ridden, beat-bumping South Bronx, N.Y., of the 1970s, and centers around a group of teenagers chasing their musical dreams. The series has cost Netflix quite a pretty penny, as the price tag for the full, 12-episode first season is reportedly $200 million, the most it has paid for an original series.

Part of that massive budget is licensing the bevy of exceptional music that forms the foundation of the show. Hip-hop legend Nas narrates parts of episodes with original compositions based on what’s transpiring in the show.

Despite initial news of low interest in The Get Down, the hip-hop coming of age tale has gained an audience. According to Symphony Media’s 2016 viewership data for streaming services provided to Digital Trends, The Get Down had the 11th-best viewership average among originals from streaming platforms in its first 35 days of release. The show averaged 4.9 million viewers over its first 35 days of release. Those numbers put it above other major Netflix originals, including part one of Black Mirror’s third season, Narcos’ second season, and the third season of Bojack Horseman.

Let’s hope the music does not stop on this Netflix original.