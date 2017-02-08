Cryptic teaser answers one question: ‘The OA’ will return for season 2 on Netflix

Why it matters to you The OA, one of the most polarizing shows on Netflix, will return for a second season that will hopefully answer more questions than it asks.

The OA, the supernatural drama from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, left audiences with more questions than answers at the end of its first season. So while it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Netflix has officially given a green light to the second season of the popular show, it will certainly be welcome news to fans.

The streaming video service accompanied the announcement of the second-season renewal for The OA with a cryptic video teasing the show’s return.

More: Netflix releases trailer for mysterious new series ‘The OA,’ which debuts Friday

As one might expect from anything related to the OA, the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the second season’s story arc — but it does prompt some questions. The tagline for the teaser reads: “Something always survives. Coming: The OA Part II.”

Created and executive produced by Marling and Batmanglij, with Batmanglij directing all eight episodes and Marling starring in the series and co-writing much of it, The OA follows a young woman (played by Marling) who reappears under mysterious circumstances after disappearing seven years earlier. Now able to see despite being blind before her disappearance, the woman struggles to reintegrate back into the life she had before and tries to come to grips with the strange, supernatural elements that may (or may not) have been involved in her time away from her family.

The OA premiered December 16 on Netflix with surprisingly little fanfare or early buzz. The first season turned out to be a polarizing affair, with professional critics and general audiences either lavishing praise on the series or condemning it for its relatively open-ended narrative, among other points of contention.

There’s no word on when the second season of The OA will premiere, or what format it will take when the series does return.