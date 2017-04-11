A supernatural fog plagues a town in Stephen King’s ‘The Mist’ adaptation

Why it matters to you Stephen King adaptations are having a moment, with It renewing fear of clowns last week and The Mist trailer debuting this week.

When it comes to Stephen King, a mist isn’t just a mist. In the upcoming Spike series The Mist, a town is trapped in various locations, including a church and a mall — when a preternatural fog blankets everything. Yes, the weather is frightful, but being locked up in with neighbors harboring secrets could be just as dangerous.

The town is still dealing with the aftermath of a violent crime committed by the sheriff’s son, Jay (Luke Cosgrove), when the strange mist shows up. Controversial sex-ed teacher Eve Copeland (Alyssa Sutherland), her husband, Kevin (Morgan Spector), and their rebellious daughter, Alex (Gus Birney), are also trapped, as is their unusual neighbor Nathalie Raven (Six Feet Under’s Frances Conroy).

Related: ‘Sense8’ returns to Netflix in May, and here’s the first trailer for the series

Some — like Sheriff Connor Heisel (Darren Pettie), facility manager Gus Redman (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), and a priest named Father Romanov (Dan Butler) — try to keep the peace or make sense of the mysterious mist. Others have problems of their own, such as drug addict Mia (Danica Curcic) and Bryan Hunter (Okezie Morro) a soldier who has amnesia. The mist itself seems to be messing with the characters’ minds; at one point, the sheriff says he felt the fog knows him.

Based on King’s novella, The Mist expands upon a 2007 film version, adding new locations and characters to flesh out the 10-episode first season. “The novella is 200 pages and one location, and we needed to change that to make an ongoing series. But we wanted to remain faithful to the heart of the story,” show creator Christian Torpe told Entertainment Weekly.

The Mist’s executive producers are Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein, and David Glasser for TWC-Dimension Television. Megan Spanjian, Matthew Signer, and Keith Levine will produce the show. It debuts June 22 on Spike.