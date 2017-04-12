Latest ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ trailer explores robots’ history on Earth

Why it matters to you Paramount Pictures is promising to take the Transformers in a new direction with the next film in the franchise, and the latest trailer seems to question everything we know about them so far.

At this point, there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding Transformers: The Last Knight, the next film in Michael Bay’s blockbuster series based on the popular transforming robot toy line.

Previous trailers have indicated that Optimus Prime takes a dark turn in the film, and that a character played by Sir Anthony Hopkins holds the key to unearthing the secret history of human-robot encounters dating back to the Middle Ages. While the new trailer doesn’t provide any definitive answers to those mysteries, it does offer quite a bit more footage from the film, as well a bit more information about both plot points.

More: Optimus Prime shows a dark side in first ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ trailer

Directed by Bay from a script penned by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Hollowa, and Black Hawk Down writer Ken Nolan, The Last Knight brings back Transformers: Age of Extinction star Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager, and introduces new human characters played by Hopkins and Da Vinci’s Demons actress Laura Haddock.

The official plot synopsis for The Last Knight promises that the film will “shatter the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefine what it means to be a hero.”

“Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth,” reads the studio’s description for The Last Knight.

Returning franchise veterans include Josh Duhamel as Lieutenant Colonel Lennox and Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce. Newcomers include Jerrod Carmichael as Desi, Isabela Moner as the film’s female lead, and Once Upon A Time actor Liam Carrigan as King Arthur.

As for the robot characters, John Goodman will once again voice Hound, legendary voice actor Frank Welker will play Megatron, Ken Watanabe will voice Drift, Frank Cullen will voice Optimus Prime (as he has done in almost every iteration of the franchise), John DiMaggio will voice Crosshairs, and Jess Harnell will voice Barricade. Humans actress Gemma Chan will voice the robot Quintessa, a new addition to the franchise who can be seen (and heard) in the trailer.

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters June 23, 2017.