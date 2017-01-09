The new season finally gets a premiere date

As the old saying goes, there is nothing new under the sun. More than 25 years after Twin Peaks aired its disorienting final episode, the show is slated to return, with new episodes airing on Showtime. Twin Peaks is the latest in a recent wave of TV revival series, which now includes everything from Full House to The X-Files. But for fans who have spent years pondering questions that would seemingly never be answered after the show’s cancellation, Twin Peaks may be the most exciting reboot of them all.

The new episodes are set to premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. What exactly can viewers expect from the new season? Although the show’s creators have been characteristically evasive — David Lynch is helming the project, after all — they have let a few things slip. Here is everything we know so far.