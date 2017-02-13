New ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ trailer reveals release date, Beyoncé parody

Why it matters to you Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, one of Netflix's most popular series, will return in May along with four other Netflix originals.

Netflix just gave us a taste of “Peeno Noir” and Lemonade. The release date for the upcoming third season of the Netflix show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been revealed in a new trailer featuring one of the shows most popular characters channeling his inner Beyoncé.

The new season will be streaming in full on May 19, nearly a year and a half after the series was renewed for a third season. The trailer revealed more than simply when we will be reintroduced to Kimmy Schmidt’s fantastical world, but also a bit of what will be reintroduced. In the trailer, the vociferous character Titus Andromedon (played by Tituss Burgess) is seen copying music video scenes from Beyoncé’s Grammy Award-winning album Lemonade.

Channeling Beyoncé’s Hold Up and Sorry music videos, Titus repurposes the lyrics of the former to suit his own love story as he joyfully smashes car windows like Beyoncé in Hold Up while singing,”Uh, uh, I’m not fooling with you, Michael,” referring to his Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt love interest Mikey Politano.

The video included in the trailer seems to be pulled from season 3 footage instead of specially made for the trailer. If it proves popular, it would not be the first time Titus’ golden vocals gave the Netflix series a viral hit. The 63-second Peeno Noir music video from the first season has amassed nearly 2.5 million viewers since it set the internet ablaze two weeks after the season debuted in March 2015.

The popular show will return amid a month full of Netflix originals. Netflix’s new series Anne will debut on May 12, and its tent-pole series House of Cards will return for a fifth season May 30. Netflix will also bring back sci-fi thriller Sense 8 for a second season and release its original documentary The Mars Generation on May 5. The latter focuses on teenagers at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center training to one day help people to get Mars.

When May 19 arrives, it will be time to binge in formation.