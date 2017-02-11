10 terrific TV shows you probably won’t watch, but totally should

More TV shows are coming out than ever before. That means a lot of great TV shows end up with one of two fates: they’re either overlooked for years, or quickly canceled.

Netflix users watched an average of 93 minutes a day in 2015, the same year it put out 450 hours of its own original programming. At that rate, it would take 290 days to get through just Netflix’s shows alone; 19 days if every second was dedicated to the binge. In 2016, it followed that up with 600 more hours of programming, and promises a gargantuan 1,000 hours of original programming this year. There’s simply no way to catch all the good stuff, and that’s just on Netflix! There are a ton of other apps and services to watch TV on these days.

We know we can’t convince you to give up every waking hour for TV. So instead, we’ve compiled a list of great TV shows that, for a variety of reasons, you may not have heard of or watched yet. Give a couple of them a try this year! You might be surprised.

Flaked (Netflix)

This Netflix original follows the story of self-help guru and stool maker Chip, played by Will Arnett, as he tries to maintain his sobriety as well as the web of lies that have created his identity. Arnett co-wrote every one of the eight episodes from the first season and his usual penchant for exuberant off-the-wall comments are replaced by equally as hilarious dry humor.

So far, the series has barely averaged more than 2 million viewers and was only renewed for a six-episode second season, down from the first season’s eight episodes. It may come and go quick, but we don’t think you should flake out on Flaked.

