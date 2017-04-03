New trailer for ‘The Mummy’ teases epic adventure, paints it black

Why it matters to you The reboot of the classic movie monster franchise is shaping up to be an epic adventure and the latest trailer puts the spotlight on this new version of The Mummy.

Universal Pictures released a new trailer for The Mummy and the reboot of the studio’s classic monster movie franchise is shaping up to be a very dark adventure.

The new footage puts an increased emphasis on the horror elements of the film and it’s so dark, in fact, that the preview is set to — appropriately enough — a version of The Rolling Stones’ Paint it Black.

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, who served as a writer and producer on the first two installments of the rebooted Star Trek franchise, The Mummy casts Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond) as the ancient Egyptian queen Ahmanet, who wreaks havoc on the modern era after she is brought back from the dead. Tom Cruise stars in the film as the man who unearths Ahmanet’s tomb, only to become the focus of her curse and a key figure in her mission to remake the world.

“She will not stop until she makes our world her own,” says Russell Crowe’s character in the film, Dr. Henry Jekyll, during the trailer. It’s rumored that Crowe’s character will play a larger role in the studio’s monster-based cinematic universe after being introduced in The Mummy.

Along with Cruise, Boutella, and Crowe, the film’s cast also includes Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis as the female lead, along with Jake Johnson (Jurassic World) and Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson).

The script for The Mummy was penned by The Usual Suspects screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie and Prometheus screenwriter Jon Spaihts. The film is intended to kick off both a new Mummy franchise, as well as the aforementioned cinematic universe based on the classic Universal monsters. Plans to develop new films based on The Wolfman, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Van Helsing are all in the works.

The Mummy hits theaters June 9.