Upcoming David Bowie-less Labyrinth film will be a spinoff, not a reboot

Why it matters to you Those who feared a David Bowie-less Labyrinth reboot can breathe easy: The upcoming film is actually a spinoff.

The many fans who questioned what a David Bowie-less Labyrinth reboot would look like can breathe easy. The new Labyrinth film, which was first reported to be in the works shortly after the musician’s untimely death last year, will reportedly be a spinoff, according to Deadline.

That’s probably a good thing. Though it wasn’t a smash at the box office when it was originally released, Jim Henson’s 1986 musical fantasy has long been considered a classic by filmmakers and film nerds worldwide. Bowie’s portrayal of the Goblin King fully showcased the musician’s charismatic acting chops, and was the cornerstone of the film for many fans.

The news that the new Labyrinth movie won’t be a reboot comes alongside an update about who is running the project. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead) is now signed on to direct the film, which he will co-write with Jay Basu, who is also working on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie.

Previous reports had Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman slated to be involved in the screenplay.

The co-writing team will start work on the project after they finish up The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the latest film in Sony’s blockbuster The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo film series.

For his part, Álvarez seems excited to continue the work begun by Henson three decades ago.

“Labyrinth is one of the seminal movies from my childhood that made me fall in love with filmmaking,” the director said to Deadline. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to expand on Jim Henson’s mesmerizing universe, and take a new generation of moviegoers back into the Labyrinth.”

Casting for the film, which will be co-produced by the Jim Henson Company and TriStar Pictures, is underway, and production will begin this fall. No official release date has been announced.