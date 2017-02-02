Get ready for an immersive alien encounter in new Wesley Snipes’ VR short

Why it matters to you VR technology is poised to slowly but surely transform mainstream entertainment, and the short film The Recall VR Abduction is a step in that direction.

We’re soon going to see Wesley Snipes like we’ve never seen him before: in virtual reality. The action star is set to star in The Recall VR Abduction, an upcoming short film, Variety reports. As the title suggests, it’s a VR project, and the allusion to Snipes’ upcoming sci-fi horror flick, The Recall, is not coincidental.

Directed by Mauro Borelli, The Recall VR Abduction will center on an alien encounter that takes place in the same universe as the events of The Recall. The 10-minute film will offer an immersive look, letting viewers see scenes from the perspective of R.J. Mitte’s character.

Along with Snipes and Mitte, the films will star Jedidiah Goodacre, Niko Pepaj, Laura Maria Bilgeri, and Hannah Rose May.

For Snipes, shooting in VR was a new challenge, but interestingly, he found filming for the high-tech medium similar to an older art.

“Shooting in VR is similar to shooting a play, or performing a play,” he said, according to Variety. “You don’t have the luxury of cuts, and short takes, and do-overs. You have to be on your game, and since everything is in the shot, everyone else needs to be on their game at the same time.”

A release date hasn’t been announced for either film yet, but we do know that the release of The Recall VR Abduction will precede The Recall. At least some of the short’s footage will be available for Facebook 360 viewing, and we’ll find out which VR platforms we can use to watch the full video as the premiere gets closer.