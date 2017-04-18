Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in May

With April showers fading, those May flowers are just ahead. Alongside the blossoms and nicer weather comes a host of new streaming video content for Amazon Prime subscribers.
There are a number of new, full seasons of TV shows hitting Prime, including season 4 of the historical epic Vikings, and the fifth and final season of Prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire. Subscribers will also get the premiere season of the new Amazon Original series I Love Dick, a comedic tale told from multiple perspectives that follows a married couple and their strange enchantment with a mysterious artist named Dick.
There’s also a number of new films joining the roster, including Moonlight, the most recent Academy Award winner for Best Picture. It follows Chiron, a young, gay African-American man growing up in Miami who’s trying finding his place in society. Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film.
Best Picture nominee Manchester by the Sea, also joins Prime in May. Casey Affleck turns in an Oscar-winning performance as Lee, a man who takes care of his late brother’s son following a death but struggles with the new responsibility and the aspects of his past he’s forced to face.
If you’re in the mood for some classics, Clint Eastwood’s seminal spaghetti western A Fistful of Dollars joins Prime’s library, as well as long list of legacy James Bond flicks, from the Sean Connery era up through Pierce Brosnan’s turn as the British superspy.
Of course, there’s plenty more than that. Following is the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Instant in May.
TV
5/1
- WellieWishers (Season 1)
5/2
- Vikings (Season 4)
5/12
- I Love Dick (Season 1)
5/21
- Boardwalk Empire (Season 5)
5/26
- Dino Dana (Season 1)
5/27
- Poldark (Season 2)
Movies
5/1
- A Christmas Story
- A View to a Kill
- Aamhi Jato Amuchya Gava
- Anolkhi
- Arrowhead
- Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love)
- Bad Influence
- Bait Shop
- Bala Gau Kashi Angaai
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2
- Catacombs
- Cecil B. Demented
- Chuck & Buck
- Daagdi Chaawl
- Dark Blue
- Devta
- Dr. No
- Fatal instinct
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia with Love
- Goldeneye
- Gone with the Wind
- Jyotibacha Navas
- Khichdi: The Movie
- Law Of The Lawless
- License to Kill
- Life is Beautiful
- Maximum Security
- Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
- Moonraker
- Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2
- Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- Nick of Time
- No Way Out
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Pride
- Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Repo! The Genetic Opera
- School Ties
- Siddarth
- Small Soldiers
- Star Kid
- Sucker Punch
- Teenkahon
- The Bad News Bears
- The Doors
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Winter’s Bone
- The Wizard of Oz
5/3
- Denial
5/4
- Youth in Oregon
- A Fistful of Dollars
5/5
- Manchester by the Sea
5/6
- The Ardennes
5/7
- Jackie Brown
5/12
- A Hologram for the King
5/19
- Me Before You
5/20
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
5/21
- Moonlight
- Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
5/24
- Seasons
- Tomake Chai
5/28
- The Duel