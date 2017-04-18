Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in May

With April showers fading, those May flowers are just ahead. Alongside the blossoms and nicer weather comes a host of new streaming video content for Amazon Prime subscribers.

There are a number of new, full seasons of TV shows hitting Prime, including season 4 of the historical epic Vikings, and the fifth and final season of Prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire. Subscribers will also get the premiere season of the new Amazon Original series I Love Dick, a comedic tale told from multiple perspectives that follows a married couple and their strange enchantment with a mysterious artist named Dick.

There’s also a number of new films joining the roster, including Moonlight, the most recent Academy Award winner for Best Picture. It follows Chiron, a young, gay African-American man growing up in Miami who’s trying finding his place in society. Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film.

Best Picture nominee Manchester by the Sea, also joins Prime in May. Casey Affleck turns in an Oscar-winning performance as Lee, a man who takes care of his late brother’s son following a death but struggles with the new responsibility and the aspects of his past he’s forced to face.

If you’re in the mood for some classics, Clint Eastwood’s seminal spaghetti western A Fistful of Dollars joins Prime’s library, as well as long list of legacy James Bond flicks, from the Sean Connery era up through Pierce Brosnan’s turn as the British superspy.

Of course, there’s plenty more than that. Following is the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Instant in May.

TV

5/1 WellieWishers (Season 1) 5/2 Vikings (Season 4) 5/12 I Love Dick (Season 1) 5/21 Boardwalk Empire (Season 5) 5/26 Dino Dana (Season 1) 5/27 Poldark (Season 2)

Movies

5/1 A Christmas Story

A View to a Kill

Aamhi Jato Amuchya Gava

Anolkhi

Arrowhead

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love)

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Bala Gau Kashi Angaai

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Daagdi Chaawl

Dark Blue

Devta

Dr. No

Fatal instinct

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Gone with the Wind

Jyotibacha Navas

Khichdi: The Movie

Law Of The Lawless

License to Kill

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Moonraker

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2

Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Siddarth

Small Soldiers

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Teenkahon

The Bad News Bears

The Doors

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Winter’s Bone

The Wizard of Oz 5/3 Denial 5/4 Youth in Oregon

A Fistful of Dollars 5/5 Manchester by the Sea 5/6 The Ardennes 5/7 Jackie Brown 5/12 A Hologram for the King 5/19 Me Before You 5/20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows 5/21 Moonlight

Paradise Lost 2: Revelations 5/24 Seasons

Tomake Chai 5/28 The Duel

