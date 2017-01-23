Here’s what’s new on HBO in February, and what’s going away

The second month of the new year marks the return of several beloved HBO series, as well as the first chance to watch some fresh new shows and solid films. As usual, the network’s new selections can be watched online via its HBO Now or HBO Go services, or on its cable channel.

There will be plenty to laugh at on HBO this February, as acclaimed dramedy Girls returns for its sixth and final season midmonth, along with the first new episodes of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver since Donald Trump officially became President of the United States. The less comedic Vice launches a fifth season of investigative specials on the premium cable channel beginning in late February.

More: From silver screen to tablet: The best movies on HBO Go and HBO Now

New shows to look out for on HBO this month include Big Little Lies, a new miniseries about three mothers (Resse Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley) whose lives unravel in a wealthy California community. On a lighter note, February also marks the premiere of a new series called Crashing, which follows comedian Pete Holmes’ on his behind-the-scenes experiences in the world of stand-up.

Films worth watching in February include classics like The Breakfast Club, Raging Bull, and Rain Man, with newer films like the action-comedy Central Intelligence also worth a peak.

As with every month, the end of February will mark the last breath for some films on HBO. Things worth catching before they go include the alien-battling patriotic classic Independence Day and Greek action flick 300, as well as buddy comedies like I Love You, Man and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

Follow us below for our list of the best new titles coming to HBO, and scroll on to the second page to see what’s going away.

Arriving in February