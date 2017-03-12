Check out the third trailer for ‘Wonder Woman,’ an origin story

Why it matters to you Learn where Wonder Woman came from with the latest two-minute trailer starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

Just three short months before Wonder Woman hits the big screen on June 2, we’re getting a third look at the super hero in a new two-minute trailer. And this time, the teaser is focused on where this kickass character came from. It’s an origin story, and one that may just excite you even more for the upcoming debut of the first movie (shockingly) about one of the most famous female super heroes of all time.

✨Welcome to Themyscira. I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman! ✨ pic.twitter.com/8F3G0LMz5Y — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 12, 2017

The new trailer made its debut on Gal Gadot’s Twitter account after the actress’ appearance with co-star Chris Pine on the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday evening. The footage that we now see takes special care to emphasize that this is a movie about beginnings. On Friday, fans were promised an “even bigger surprise” than the new poster for the film, and that surprise now appears to be footage of a young Wonder Woman, or Diana of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta, training and discovering her powers.

In the first minute, audiences see a young Diana training with her warrior aunt, played by Robin Wright, who tries to prove that fighting isn’t always fair. But at a crucial moment, young Diana discovers the power of her infamous bracelets, and learns of her own ability to unleash hell.

The film is directed by Patty Jenkins, and stars Gal Gadot as the title character, with Chris Pine as American pilot Steve Trevor. Jenkins is the acclaimed director of the 2003 hit Monster, which won lead actress Charlize Theron an Oscar. Jenkins, however, hasn’t directed a feature since then.

In any case, Wonder Woman certainly seems like the right kind of film with which to reintroduce herself, and if the origin story of young Diana proves a hit, we may soon get an influx of origin stories for other heroes.