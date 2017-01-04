Woody Harrelson may join the Star Wars universe as Han Solo’s mentor

The upcoming Han Solo movie is assembling an impressive cast to explore the early years of the Star Wars saga’s most famous smuggler, and now another prominent actor might join the project.

Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games series and True Detective) is reportedly in talks to play a mentor figure to Han Solo in the film. which casts Alden Ehrenreich (Beautiful Creatures, Hail Caesar) as the iconic scoundrel and pilot of the Millennium Falcon.

According to Variety, Harrelson is still in early talks for the role, but is considered the leading contender to play an unidentified character that will mentor Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo.

If the role does indeed go to Harrelson, he’ll join a cast that already includes the aforementioned Ehrenreich, as well as Community and Atlanta actor Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Game of Thrones and Terminator Genisys actress Emilia Clarke in another unidentified role. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens actor Joonas Suotamo is also expected to reprise his role as Han Solo’s furry partner, Chewbacca.

Playing the mentor role is nothing new for Harrelson, who played a similar part in The Hunger Games franchise as the mentor of Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Katniss Everdeen. Harrelson will also appear in the upcoming sequel War for the Planet of the Apes.

The Han Solo movie still hasn’t been assigned an official title, but the film is expected to begin production later this month. The film will be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie) from a script by Star Wars franchise veterans Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan.

The Han Solo movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 25, 2018.