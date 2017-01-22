5 songs you need to stream this week: Cloud Nothings, Dirty Projectors, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

Cloud Nothings — Enter Entirely Cloud Nothings shared the latest slice of their upcoming album Life Without Sound this week, a heavy but tastefully recorded rocker called Enter Entirely. The single features distorted guitar solos and heavy-handed drumming in between well-placed choruses, swaggering you happily through its almost five-minute run time. It’s the kind of thing you put on when you need a pick-me-up, or stack up back to back to see how fast you can run a mile. Dirty Projectors — Up In Hudson Those lamenting the fact that Bon Iver will not be releasing another record in 2017 can take solace in the fact that Dirty Projectors, the beloved band from Brooklyn, will be — in just over a month. The layered vocals, horns, and various rhythmic elements on the band’s recently released single Up In Hudson operate with a very similar musical palate, albeit with a bit clearer narrative, than the Kanye-beloved Wisconsin band Bon Iver. A song about love and loss, Up In Hudson is an eight-minute miniature rock opera that commands your attention throughout, even going so far as to reference Kanye himself: “Now I’m listening to Kanye on the Taconic Parkway ridin’ fast,” sings vocalist David Longstreth about three-quarters of the way through, “And you’re out in Echo Park blasting Tupac, drinking a fifth for my ass.” Now that’s a breakup song. Caitlyn Smith — Before You Called Me Baby You may not have heard her voice, but you’ve probably heard her music. Songwriter Caitlyn Smith has written hits for the likes of Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Garth Brooks, and more over the course of her time in Nashville. Smith looks to breakout of the back room with her upcoming EP Starfire, and with ballads like Before You Called Me Baby, which employs a similar descending guitar line to While My Guitar Gently Weeps, she’s almost certain to do so. This is about as clean and tasteful as country music gets. Sampha — (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano British songwriter Sampha has unleashed another in his long line of deeply personal tracks, a song called (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano about time he spent tickling the ivories in his mother’s house. Simple keyboard blends with subtle sub-bass kicks and a layered vocal chorus, in what evolves into an extremely elegant ballad from this rising star. Ty Segall — Break A Guitar Indie rock demigod Ty Segall returns to his roots on Break A Guitar, a recently revealed cut off his upcoming self-titled album. Unplug the headphones, turn your speakers up all the way, and bathe in this ’70s-influenced hard-rock wonder while doing as many pushups as you can during its four-minute run time.

