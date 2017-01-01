5 songs you need to stream this week: Chance The Rapper, Ryan Adams, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

More: Spotify may upgrade its free account to give users more on-demand streaming

Here are our top 5 songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih — I Shoulda Left You Chance The Rapper and Jeremih have graced fans with a nice musical (w)rap-up for the end of the year, in the form of a trap-influenced single called I Shoulda Left You, which was released as part of The Rapper’s surprise holiday mixtape Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama. The Rapper employs many of his favorite vocal tropes in the background of his quick-paced verses, taking what could have been a somber and introverted jam and making it into something you’re likely to bump hard with your friends just before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Ryan Adams — To Be Without You Prolific songwriter Ryan Adams showcases his fantastic acoustic chops on his latest single, To Be Without You, the second peek at an upcoming album called Prisoner, which — at least by the sounds of this one — will have longtime fans recalling his poetic Cold Roses era. Heartfelt lyrics about love and loss meet a simple chord progression and groove, joining to form a modern classic that is well-suited to these thoughtful days of year’s end. Robert Glasper Experiment — Day To Day (Live on KCRW) A live version of the Robert Glasper Experiment’s song Day To Day, this KCRW-recorded jam is the kind of thing that you play on a morning run: A forward-pushing pop number with some seriously tasteful keyboard chops peeking through its surface. It’s rare to hear a live-recorded song sound this clean, and that’s a testament to the outstanding abilities of this astonishing group of musicians. Green Gerry — Rivals Kiss With An Absolute L.A.’s Green Gerry, who specializes in psyched-out rock that recalls classic hits of the Vietnam era, is donating all proceeds from his latest release, an album called Electric Iron, to the Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union , Trevor Project, National Development and Reform Commission, and Planned Parenthood. Such philanthropy is as excellent as the track, which pairs perfectly with long drives on country roads, and passionate discussions about our nation’s future. LiBOSSi — What A Year A vintage-sounding hip-hop jam from 19-year-old Massachusetts rapper Cue LiBOSSi, What A Year puts a bow on 2016 from the perspective of music’s next generation. LiBOSSi’s style recalls that of a younger J. Cole, with introverted lyrics that investigate his own place in the modern world.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes, and check out our playlist loaded with our recent selections below: