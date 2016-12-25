5 songs you need to stream: A Sharon Jones Christmas tune, Mick Jenkins, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top 5 songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings — Please Come Home For Christmas Recently departed soul singer Sharon Jones gives one final gift to the world this holiday season, in the form of a vintage-sounding holiday single. With all the vibes of your favorite Motown hits, Please Come Home For Christmas fits the holiday season like a well-worn glove — it’s a 6/8 blues number that will have you dancing around the tree with grandma in no time. Mick Jenkins featuring Kaytranada — Aurora Borealis Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins teamed up with Canadian producer extraordinaire Kaytranada to release a new track called Aurora Borealis this week, part of a new compilation called 119 Presents: Countdown To Midnight. A simple beat underlies Jenkins’ smooth flow, with the rapper providing a round chorus of soulful doubled vocals in the middle of the almost four-minute track. Temples — Shelter Song Classic psych-era Beatles vibes abound on Temples’ latest single, Shelter Song, which the band recently performed live for Seattle’s KEXP radio. Punchy vocal harmonies intersect with 12-string guitar on the track, and are supported by a simple bass line and Ringo-esqe drumbeat. There’s something inherently cheery and classic going on here, with Temples providing the perfect song to blast during the snowy drive to your family’s house this Christmas. Grouper — I’m Clean Now The perfect complement to the darkest days of the year comes from ambient artist Grouper, who released two new tracks this week that pair perfectly with our numerous end-of-2016 reflections. On I’m Clean Now, a myriad of beautiful sounds float right in front of you, with shimmering vocal melodies that meander like fog through a deep river valley. Spaceface — Cowboy Lightning Songwriter Jake Ingalls’ Spaceface has long dabbled in the iconic psychedelic music of the 1970s, borrowing mystical sounds from the era to create groovy, layered singles that catch your ears and refuse to let go. His latest song, Cowboy Lightning, is just that — a powerful mix of old and new that uses washed-out guitar tones and funky drums to capture your attention. And don’t fret, there are many other layers to pay attention to during the requisite repeat plays.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes, and check out our playlist loaded with our recent selections below: