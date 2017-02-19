5 songs you need to stream this week: Animal Collective, Hoops, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week.

Animal Collective — Jimmy Mak A classic Motown hit from Martha & The Vandellas becomes a work of psychedelic wonder in the hands of Animal Collective, propelled in a new direction by a mass of synth tones, flute, and fast-paced drums. You can practically hear lead singer Avey Tare sweat through the microphone on the high-energy cut from their upcoming EP The Painters. It’s a cover that will have you bouncing up and down in your chair — whether you like it or not. Hoops — Rules Washed-out vocals and a fast-paced beat make Hoops’ new single Rules the musical equivalent of an iced cup of coffee. It’s a pick-me-up that you’ll still cherish during the last part of winter, but you’ll especially enjoy it during swim suit season. There’s a distinct ’80s influence in the guitar and drum tones from this up-and-coming Indiana band, with a lo-fi quality to the recording that makes them sound like The Police without the budget to book a proper studio. Thundercat — Friend Zone Bass shredding nerd-turned-pop-musician Thundercat’s heavy-stepping new single covers the topic of unrequited love with a distinctly Bootsy Collins influence. “I’m your biggest fan, but I guess that’s just not good enough,” the LA-based musician sings over his funky bass line, “Is it cause I wear my hair in, or because I like to play Diablo?” sir Was — Revoke Swedish songwriter Joel Wästberg’s band sir Was blends the buttery psychedelic stylings of Tame Impala with the round African beats of Vampire Weekend on their new song Revoke, creating a forward-moving musical atmosphere that’s both catchy and innovative. In the video, Wästberg plays a smoking, steady-working chef in a dive bar, a food service job that feels oddly like the role he seems to play in the recording studio. Little Star — I Just Wanna Lie I Just Wanna Lie is the latest in a series of intricate compositions from Portland duo Little Star, a break-filled two minutes that is equal parts driving song and coming-of-age movie montage material. Quick and to the point, there’s a mouthwatering efficiency about the song that grabs you. It’s the kind of thing you savor completely during its short run time, but that you’ll want to come back to over and over again.

