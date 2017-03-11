5 songs you need to stream this week: Fleet Foxes, Benjamin Booker, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Fleet Foxes — Third of May/Ōdaigahara The first song released by famed indie rockers Fleet Foxes in six years, Third of May/Ōdaigahara is a nearly nine-minute masterpiece of layered vocals, piano, and guitar. The energy of the single — one of 11 songs penned by frontman Robin Pecknold for the band’s upcoming record Crack-Up — is a clear continuation of the group’s previous work, showcasing poetic lyricism and utilizing various sonic peaks and valleys to keep you compelled throughout. Benjamin Booker — Witness Soul revivalist Benjamin Booker employs the beautiful tenor of songstress Mavis Staples for the title track from his upcoming sophomore album, a song that feels peeled straight from the pews of a Southern Baptist Church. The New Orleans songwriter layers a classic backbeat with a simple piano hook on Witness, using various vocal takes to create a massive wall of musical energy. Ty Segall — Black Magick The classic lo-fi sensibilities and solid arrangement on the latest cut from indie icon Ty Segall make it feel like a long-lost Bowie B-side. Segall even uses his signature descending harmony line in the chorus, a catchy musical trope that grabs your ears and doesn’t let go. Joey Bada$$ — Land of the Free Brookyln rapper Joey Bada$$ first rose to prominence as a teenage disciple of the best ’90s rap heroes, but he has shifted his musical aesthetic multiple times in the half decade since then. After various sonic missteps, his latest single Land of the Free feels like a return to form, shifting away from trope-laden trap music in favor of more lyric-driven fare. If this is a sign of what his upcoming sophomore album, ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, will sound like, we’ve sure got a lot to look forward to. Chastity Belt — Different Now Northwest indie pop at its finest, Chastity Belt’s Different Now feels destined to soundtrack a driving montage in next year’s Sundance winner. Lyrically, Seattle songwriter Julia Shapiro lays her heart on her sleeve, expressing her inner-most thoughts inside a simple chord progression and driving groove.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes — and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: