Jam out in style with the 18 best playlists Spotify has to offer

Even in an age where streaming music is bigger than ever, a good playlist can be hard to find. With tens of millions of sounds, thousands of bands, and a never-ending supply of new tunes to mop up with your ears, discovering who to trust when it comes to compilations can be a daunting task. Even a cursory search of Wikipedia’s List of Lists of Lists reveals nothing musical (and seems to create a feedback loop, as well).

Related: Here are the best songs to work to, in four distinct genres

Well, look no further weary streamers: We’ve put together a list of our favorite Spotify playlists, with groups of songs that range from current pop hits to classic rock masterpieces, in hopes that your stressful search for new music will be simplified. We’ve also thrown in a few celebrity-made playlists for you to sink your teeth into.

Be sure to check out all the DT Playlists, and subscribe to our official Digital Trends Spotify page, as well.

Strap on some cans and turn up the jams, this is our amalgamation of the 18 best Spotify playlists: