DT Exclusive: Watch Dreamcar’s debut video from the perspective of any band member

If you love interactive videos as much as we do, then we’ve got a new clip just for you courtesy of Dreamcar, a tres-cool new alt-rock supergroup featuring AFI vocalist Davey Havok and three members of No Doubt — guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young.

The band has granted Digital Trends the exclusive rights to premiere an immersive new music video for their debut single Kill for Candy, which was shot with each bandmember sporting wearable cameras. In this interactive video, DT viewers can toggle between the different bandmembers’ vantage points by selecting B (bass), G (guitar), V (vocals), or D (drums).

“We each wore a 20-pound camera contraption on our heads to shoot the video. It was fun, but somewhat painful,” Tom Dumont told Digital Trends immediately after completing a soundcheck before Dreamcar’s sold-out show at The Roxy in Los Angeles last night. “The director, Frank Borin, was amazing, though. After one of my takes, he told me, ‘Dude, you’re not moving the camera enough,’ so I had to increase my neck-tweaking to get my shot to look more exciting — and feel more pain!”

See it here now from every angle, and judge for yourself just how well the band follows directions — and how innovative they are to a man at creating a few new directions of their own. Then head on over to our Audiophile column on May 12 to get the inside scoop on the making of the self-titled Dreamcar album itself, which was produced by Tim Pagnotta (Neon Trees) in a North Hollywood studio.

The band collectively describes Dreamcar as having “nods to the decade of Boy George and Back to the Future through a kaleidoscope of wisdom earned from three decades creating and connecting with fans worldwide.” We’ve already had a chance to immerse ourselves in all 10 tracks on Dreamcar, and that assessment is pretty much spot-on — as long as you add a splash or two of New Order and Echo & The Bunnymen into that sonically descriptive mix, that is. But for now — enjoy our exclusive taste of Candy!

