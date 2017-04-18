Pandora expands availability of Premium streaming service to everyone

Why it matters to you If you always wanted to choose what songs you listen to on Pandora, now you can with its Premium service.

Now, everyone who uses Pandora can enjoy having zero ads and the ability to select specific songs. Pandora’s $10 per month on-demand subscription Premium is now available to anyone in a country where the stream service is available.

When Pandora Premium debuted in March, only users who requested an invite were able to sign up for the service and its 40 million song catalog. Now, you can simply go to Pandora Premium site and sign up with your credit card or PayPal account as your payment method. For mobile devices, you can access the upgrade option on Pandora Premium by going to the settings section of the Pandora app.

If you sign up for Premium through the Pandora website you will get 60 days of Pandora Premium for free. Upgrading or signing up via the mobile app will only get you 30 days of Pandora Premium for free.

Pandora’s most recent foray into the monthly subscription business came in September with Pandora Plus. Plus is the traditional Pandora radio experience you are accustomed to, but you get unlimited skips, no advertisements, offline listening, and unlimited replays. Plus costs $5 per month, but Plus users who upgrade to Premium get six months of the on-demand service for free. Both services now have the same amount of songs, according to reports.

In conjunction with the expansion of its subscription service, Pandora started its Sounds Like You ad campaign featuring photos of 18 popular artists next to a collage of albums they felt were meaningful. The campaign will also have short form videos directed by Academy Award winner Michel Gondry, custom Snapchat filters for Pandora and even a custom Pandora emoji on Twitter.

Pandora has 81 million active listeners but has fewer than 5 million people paying monthly for Pandora Plus. Making Premium available to everyone could help it catch up to the subscription streaming competition of Spotify and Apple Music.