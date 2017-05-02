Radiohead’s special 23-song box set will mark 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’

Why it matters to you Radiohead have not only remastered their iconic 1997 record OK Computer for its 20th anniversary, they also plan to share three previously unheard tracks, as well as other goodies.

Iconic British band Radiohead have been impressing fans with an incredible live show recently, but they’ve also been planning something special for fans to take home. After a cryptic video posted to social media yesterday — the norm for the enigmatic ensemble these days — the group has announced a special edition of its 1997 album OK Computer in honor of the record’s 20th anniversary.

Called OKNOTOK, the release will feature the original 12 tracks from the album, as well as 8 B-sides and three previously unreleased tracks. Fans can purchase the songs on two CDs, three LPs, or as part of a special box set, which also includes a picture book, a cassette tape with demos, and a copy of a 104-page notebook that was used by frontman Thom York during the recording process.

The massive amount of special material was “rescued from defunct formats, [pulled] from dark cupboards, and brought to light after two decades in cold storage,” according to a press release that’s available on the band’s website.

Even fans who have already got OK Computer on vinyl or CD (or both) will likely be interested in the new release, and not just because of the artwork, B-sides, and unreleased singles. Every song on the set was remastered from the original analog tapes, meaning that it will have a slightly improved sonic aesthetic than the original.

“In the 20 years since the original release mastering technology has improved a lot, and with new equipment and techniques, we can make a digital version that’s an improvement of the original transfer,” the band said in a statement about the remasters.

OKOKOK is currently available for pre-order on the band’s website, with the CD and three-LP sets shipping to fans on June 23 — an approximation of the original summer 1997 release — and the larger box sets shipping in July.