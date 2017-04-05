You may have to wait two weeks to listen to new albums on Spotify

Why it matters to you In a new deal that could mean the beginning of Spotify's plans to go public, non-paying music listeners may have to wait two weeks to listen to new albums.

Avoiding ads may have been your biggest reason for upgrading from Spotify to Spotify Premium, but now, the music streaming service is giving you another reason to consider paying a monthly subscription fee to listen to your favorite music. As per a new licensing deal with Universal Music Group, Spotify is allowing some musicians to put their latest releases behind a paywall for two weeks, which means that unless you start subscribing, you’ll have to wait a solid 14 days before accessing their hits. And in a world that moves as fast as ours, that’s practically an eternity.

As per the new deal, artists would have the option to make their new music available exclusively to paying Spotify customers. While singles from a new album would still be available to everyone on Spotify (premium or not), the ability to listen to a new album in its entirety would be limited to subscribers. Moreover, Spotify is giving Universal Music Group more visibility into Spotify’s impressive data warehouse to help the industry giant better engage audiences.

More: Spotify vs. Apple Music: Which service is the streaming king?