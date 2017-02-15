The Action DB Pro is your favorite childhood drawstring bag all grown up

Why it matters to you While drawstring backpacks have always been easy, they haven't always been the sturdiest or most dependable backpacks. That all changes with the Action DB Pro.

Your childhood drawstring backpack just got a very adult makeover. Meet the Action DB Pro, a lightweight pack that promises to open, organize, protect, wear, and look better than any other backpack you’ve ever had. That way, you can “focus on creating more epic moments and crushing life.” Right on, bro.

While drawstring backpacks are known for being easy to use, they’ve generally come with about as many cons as they have pros. Sure, they’re lightweight, easily stored, and transportable, but you also have to deal with tangled cords, a mess inside the pack, and that slightly juvenile aesthetic. But no longer. This is the grownup version of your favorite childhood bag.

When it comes to storage, the Action DB Pro comes with side zip pockets on both sides, tucked away on the back panel with all-weather zips. Then, there’s a weather-proof jersey style zip pocket positioned against the lower back, and waist straps that double as accessory straps that you can use to carry things outside your bag.

The drawstring backpack is made of water-repellent DWR fabric and hypalon (a kind of synthetic rubber), while the “strings” are actual custom tension kernmantle ropes that promise to keep the lengths of the cords even and balanced all the time, no matter how often you open and close the bag. Even the most active adventurer will find that their Action DB Pro can keep up with activities like skateboarding, snowboarding, skiing, biking, or running. You won’t have to use your hands to keep the backpack on, and can even mount a camera directly on your chest with the pack’s straps.

Oh, and if you get a bit winded after running around all day, you can take a drink with the built-in hydration pack, which comes with “a wide mouth and gentle round edges” to work with any gym sack, and a centering drinking tube holder which promises to keep water flowing freely.

Already, the Action DB Pro has surpassed its initial funding goal of $20,000, though it still has 45 days left in its campaign. You can grab a pack of your own for the early bird price of $45, though we imagine inventory won’t last long. Delivery is expected for July of this year.