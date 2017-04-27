Adidas expands line of running shoes made with plastic debris found in oceans

Why it matters to you Companies like Adidas are working hard to improve the environment by reducing the amount of plastic debris in the ocean through the use of such refuse in their products.

In an effort to reduce plastic debris in the ocean, Adidas and other companies have found ways to recycle it into quality athletic gear. Now, Adidas has has teamed up again with Parley on new editions of its Ultraboost running shoes.

Each of these new shoes implements the Parley A.I.R. Strategy, which aims to avoid virgin plastic, intercepts plastic waste, and designs new alternatives. By turning the threat into thread, Adidas has created fresh blue versions of the Ultraboost, Ultraboost X, and Ultraboost Uncaged inspired by shades of the ocean.

On average, a pair of Parley shoes reuses 11 plastic bottles to create the laces, heel webbing, heel lining, and sock liner covers. Despite the reused materials, the newest models deliver the same elite performance.

“The new additions to the Adidas x Parley collection are another step in our journey to creating one million pairs of Ultraboost from upcycled marine plastic,” said Mathias Amm, product category director at Adidas Running. “As a global brand, we have a responsibility to help change the world for the better. These designs reflect our support for a great cause while delivering the exceptional performance we are renowned for — a powerful combination, which we hope will excite and inspire our global community as much as it does us.”

Adidas’ Ultraboost Parley running shoes feature more than just recycled plastic. A primeknit wraps the foot for lightweight comfort. The heel fit counter system uses supportive heel construction to allow free motion of the Achilles’. Adidas’ torsion system supports the foot’s natural flex from heel to toe. For extra grip, the shoes feature a rubber outsole that adapts to every foot strike. And with each strike, the cushioning returns energy for a comfortable and powerful feel.

The latest Adidas x Parley footwear goes on sale starting May 10.