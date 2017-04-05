Swiveling hip belt from Arc’Teryx makes lugging a heavy backpack less of a chore

Why it matters to you Carrying a heavy load is hard, but Arc'Teryx's new Bora AR backpack makes it easy with a swiveling hip belt.

Arc’teryx prides itself on its quality design that focuses on function and simplicity. The company outdid itself with its spring 2017 Bora AR backpack lineup that introduces the RotoGlide hip belt, a revolutionary new suspension system that changes how you wear a pack.

The flagship feature of the new Arc’teryx Bora AR backpacks is the RotoGlide hip belt, which uses a swivel joint to attach the hip belt to the pack. The allows the belt to swivel left and right as well as glide up and down. When you are wearing the pack, the belt does not remain fixed in place working against your movement. Instead, the belt moves along with your torso as you walk and bend. This design allows you to move more naturally and improves your balance by keeping the back at the center of your back.

More: Do you really want a solar charger? Seasoned hikers share the ins and outs

Arc’teryx’s unique GridLock is another component of the suspension system that adds to the overall comfort of the Bora AR backup lineup. These shoulder straps use a clip-in system that is adjustable in both width and height, allowing you to dial in the perfect fit. The straps also are padded and curved to provide a free range of motion and cushioning where you need it most.

From the RotoGlide belt to the adjustable shoulder straps, the Arc’teryx Bora series is focused on comfort and durability on the trail. The pack itself is built with 420d and 630d nylon and includes zonal weather protection. This weatherproofing covers the pack with waterproof AC² fabric in exposed areas that bear the brunt of the rain or snow. Other convenience features include roomy mesh hip belt pockets, side pockets that can hold up to a 1-liter bottle, and a kangaroo pocket on the outside for storing frequently used items.

The Arc’teryx Bora AR is available in both men and women styles. Men can choose from a 50L or a 63L version, while women have the option of a 49L– or a 61L-capacity backpack.