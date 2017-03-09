These hiking boots will keep you surefooted even on the gnarliest of hikes

When it comes to footwear, you can’t skimp as a hiker. Having comfortable feet is right up there with having a comfortable pack. If your feet are taken care of, then you can endure many miles of snow, rain, or mud. And when it’s a beautiful day, then the right pair of hiking boots will only add to the trip — not detract from it. To help you reach this footwear nirvana, we’ve compiled the best boots and shoes across several categories, whether you prefer to tackle icy terrain or simply want a pair of shoes for your leisurely jaunt in the woods. Finding your soul mate has never been easier (pun intended).

More: Running on ice: Vibram Arctic Grip grabs when other soles slide

The best winter boots

Vasque Snowburban UltraDry for Men ($159)

Starting with the current season, our favorite winter hikers for men and women are from Vasque. For the men, our top pick is the Vasque Snowburban UltraDry. With 400 grams of insulation and an UltraDry membrane, the Snowburban will keep your feet warm and dry in almost any winter condition you’re likely to encounter. The Snowburban also is a stiff boot with a polyurethane-coated leather upper and midfoot TPU stabilizer. It’s not designed to take a crampon, but it is compatible with snowshoes and lightweight traction.

Buy them now from:

Amazon

Vasque Snowblime UltraDry for Women ($149)

With its waterproof, PU-coated leather and deep lugs, the Snowblime UltraDry is a popular choice for women who are ready to hit the trail and adventure into the backcountry. The boot features a comfortable 200 grams of Thinsulate, with a thick insulating sole and an Ultradry liner that keep your feet dry in the slushiest of conditions. It’s even compatible with a gaiter, making it an excellent choice for snowshoeing and other deep-snow activities.

Buy them now from:

Amazon