Six best iPhone bike mounts to hold your smartphone while you ride

Playing music and traveling to new places while relying on GPS isn’t just something you do while driving a car, it’s also something you might do while riding your bike. That said, it can be dangerous to hold your iPhone while riding a bike since, like driving a car, you need to focus on the road and sidewalk, as well as the people around you. Fortunately, there are ways to keep an eye on your smartphone while biking, with the most convenient way being a mount for your handlebars or stem.

They come in all shapes and sizes, but some iPhone bike mounts are undoubtedly better than others. We’ve shopped around the internet and found several iPhone-compatible bicycle mounts that we highly recommend. From the simplistic to the most protective, if you’re looking to buy a dedicated bike mount, there’s definitely one here for you.

Quad Lock Bike Kit Bike placement: Stem or Handlebars

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 1-year warranty, 30-day money back guarantee

Price: $70 Quad Lock has a bike kit available for every iteration of the iPhone after the iPhone 4. Each kit can be attached to either the stem of your bike or the handlebars, but it’ll keep the phone steady regardless of where you put it using the bundled mounting o-rings and zip ties. The best thing about the Quad Lock, though, is that it comes with a case, and while it’s meant to attach your smartphone to the mount, it also doubles as a protective case when it isn’t affixed to your bike. The Quad Lock Poncho is even better, and serves as a weather-resistant cover that’ll keep your phone dry in the rain and dirt-free if you find yourself somewhere that isn’t paved over. If you’re already using a screen protector, however, the poncho may interfere with your touch screen, so be prepared to go without it if it does. Buy one now from: Quad Lock Amazon

Studio Proper M Lock Bike Mount Bike placement: Stem

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 12-month guarantee

Price: $60 The Studio Proper’s bike mount is made of solid aluminum, meaning it’s incredibly durable and will keep your iPhone in place — well, provided you don’t ride around on rocky terrain. The mount is easy to install, supports portrait or landscape positions, and can be adjusted up or down for easy viewing from a variety of angles. The mount must be used in conjunction with an M Lock iPhone case, however, which, unlike the Quad Lock, isn’t included in the package and will cost you an additional $30. Once paired, the case securely locks into the mount via magnets. The mount does come with a reusable wetsuit that stretches over the phone to protect it from rain, but as of right now, it’s only available for the iPhone 5/5S. An iPhone 6/6S version is slated for the near future. Buy one now from: Studio Proper

Sahara Sailor Bike Mount Bike placement: Handlebars

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: Lifetime guarantee

Price: $16 Sahara’s bike mount is only meant to fit on the handlebars of your bike, sure, but you still get as much adjustability and accessibility as you would from a stem mount. The mount fits on any handlebar with a diameter of 44-millimeters or less, and comes with rubber straps to help ensure your phone won’t slip off in the middle of your ride, regardless of any case you might have equipped. The mount fits the iPhone 5 and newer models, too, and you can rotate and adjust it to any angle or position you desire. Best of all, if you’re unsatisfied with the mount’s performance, or it breaks unexpectedly, Sahara will offer a full refund or provide you with a replacement. Buy one now from: Amazon

Vibrelli Universal Bike Phone Mount Bike placement: Handlebars

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 5-year warranty, full refund

Price: $20 The Universal Bike Phone Mount from Vibrelli is compatible with the iPhone 5, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and all of their model variations. It also supports 360-degree rotation and angle adjustment, so you can see it from any position while riding. It will securely hold your smartphone in place thanks to an adjustable clamp and silicone grips. Interestingly enough, if you ever find yourself transitioning from a bicycle to a motorcycle, Vibrelli’s mount can come with you, as it’s made to fit the latter vehicle as well. It only takes two minutes to install, and removing your iPhone from the mount is as easy as slipping it out of the aforementioned clasp, which features a quick release for increased accessibility. Buy one now from: Amazon

iOttie Active Edge Bike & Bar Mount Bike placement: Handlebars

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Price: $28 – $40 iOttie’s Active Edge will fit any bar with a diameter between 21.59 and 35.56 millimeters, be it a bike, motorcycle, or baby stroller. It will also fit any iPhone later than the iPhone 4S, but it may be tighter on larger iPhone models such as the 6 Plus and 6S Plus (especially if you’re using a protective case). The mount is entirely adjustable, though, and features a cradle that uses three side arms and a slip-resistant pad in order to hold your iPhone in place. Said cradle is also removable, which makes it easy to take with you on the move. It’s perfect for those that have more than one Active Edge mount installed and are constantly moving from one set of handlebars to another. Buy one now from: iOttie Amazon