The modern shoelace begged for innovation and Boa Technology finally delivered

The humble shoelace traces its origins as far back as 3500 BC when even then, humans searched for ways to secure footwear and make it easier to move about. Later on, the shoelace underwent a number of small material and technical improvements designed to make them stronger and more secure. But at its basic core, little changed for more than three and a half millennia until an entrepreneur named Gary Hammerslag hit upon a bright idea which departed from tradition. From this idea, Hammerslag created Boa Technology and delivered a revolutionary new lacing system.

Back in the late ’90s, Hammerslag and his family lived in Steamboat Springs, Colorado where they often hit the local ski hills to go snowboarding. During these outings, he tended to find himself stopping to lace up his kids’ boots, which frequently came undone. Frustrated their shoestrings wouldn’t stay tied, he began searching for an alternative method of keeping their boots secured.

After designing and testing several prototype systems, he hit on the idea of using stainless steel wires wrapped in low-friction lace guides in place of standard shoestrings. Those wires connected into a specially built dial which, when turned, increased the tension on the laces. This allowed users to quickly and easily find the exact fit he or she needed every time. Since the dial featured a built-in locking mechanism, the laces stayed firmly in place until released, eliminating the need to regularly stop and tie them.

These early prototypes evolved into what would become the Boa Closure System and in 1998, Hammerslag founded Boa Technology to help sell his big new idea to the footwear industry. Naturally, the new lacing system appealed to the snowboarding crowd and he soon found eager partners in K2 and Vans — two companies Boa continues to work with today.

Over time, other shoe manufacturers – mostly in the sports and outdoor space – came onboard as well and now the company works with more than 330 brands worldwide. Eventually, Boa expanded into the medical industry where the lacing system found its way into orthopedic and prosthesis devices, as well as braces and casts.

A visit to Boa HQ

Recently, Digital Trends visited the Boa offices located in Denver, Colorado, where we not only learned about the company’s history but also its stringent testing procedures, approach to design, and unique working relationships with partners. Each of these elements plays a crucial role in the company’s successes in recent years, as interest in Boa-equipped products continues to grow.

Even on a random weekday, Boa’s headquarters is a hive of activity. The once trendy, open office space grew increasingly crowded in recent months as the company added more staff to meet the ever-increasing demand for its products. In 2018, the entire team plans to relocate to a larger space better suited to accommodate the expanding workforce. In the meantime, employees go about conducting business in an environment that’s somewhat cramped but also creatively charged, energetic, and packed full of machines which ensure current and future products adhere to Boa’s strict standards for quality and durability.

While Boa does offer a number of off-the-shelf options for footwear manufacturers to use, the company often crafts custom solutions to accommodate specific needs of a new design. This process starts with members of Boa’s prototypes team, which focuses not only on ways of refining the existing Boa Closure System but also in making it work in shoes (and medical products) still in development.

Depending on what its brand partners need, those designers often require a great deal of creativity, sometimes coming up with completely new laces, guides, and dials for use on a single new project. Once those initial new designs are complete, the prototype team hands them off to the Fit Lab which works with the onsite machine shop to produce actual working models. This helps the company determine if the designs are viable for the marketplace or need to go back to the drawing board.

In existence for roughly two years, Boa’s Fit Lab already pays big dividends in terms of testing and quality control. The addition of the department allows Boa to work closely with its partners and shaves time off the research and development phase of a new shoe.

After a product passes through its prototype phase and gets approval, the new parts head to the Test Lab where they undergo some serious abuse. While there, the lab pokes, prods, and pushes the various components which make up the lacing system to the absolute limit. During the visit, we witnessed stress tests on the laces, guides, and dials which demonstrate how well they perform beyond the company’s specifications. Boa then tested those same parts for its resistance to extreme heat and cold — as well as humidity — and immersed them in water.

The Test Lab even uses a machine which speeds up the aging process of individual parts, allowing the company to see not only how well they work now but their future performance, as well. It is this stringent testing process which grants Boa the confidence to extend a lifetime guarantee on its lacing system.

Collaborating with top brands

Because Boa constructed such an excellent facility to design and test a product, it’s not unusual for representatives from its partners to drop by the office to show their latest designs. This gives the shoe companies the opportunity to work directly with the prototype department, along with the Fit and Test Lab.

Furthermore, we saw this work in action, witnessing first hand how the company collaborates with partners. In our case, that partner was Adidas, which recently launched its new Powerband Boa Boost golf shoe. As the name implies, the shoe comes equipped with Boa laces to deliver a new experience to customers.

When Adidas released its first Boa-equipped golf shoe in Japan a few years ago, it amassed more than 60 percent of the local golf shoe market in a matter of months. The popularity of those shoes was unprecedented, though the challenge came in figuring out how to replicate that success in the United States. It was then that Adidas decided to begin designing its shoes strictly around the Boa system itself. When this shift in approach occurred, Boa and Adidas saw their relationship shift from that of supplier-buyer to more direct partners.

When Adidas released the Boa-equipped golf shoe in Japan, it amassed more than 60 percent of the local golf shoe market.

“Boa’s role has been a crucial one in designing the Powerband Boa Boost,” says Mason Denison, the global director of Adidas Golf. “Without their direct input, it would have taken far longer to bring this shoe to market as we worked through the design challenges.”

Denison says his company’s relationship with Boa is a unique blend of creative consultation on the part of both parties. As Adidas strives to improve its footwear each season, it also pushes Boa to refine its laces, guides, and dials to meet specific needs. Meanwhile, the team at Boa routinely suggests ways for form and function to mesh through innovative design, often making suggestions Denison and his staff hadn’t thought about.

Despite its success, Boa isn’t done innovating

To call the collaboration a success would be an understatement. Adidas Golf saw increasing demand for shoes using the lacing system, while Boa is now a much sought-after commodity in the golf footwear industry and beyond.

That isn’t to say either brand wants to rest on its laurels, however. Denison told Digital Trends Adidas is already well into development on its 2018 and 2019 shoes while maintaining a focus even beyond that. Of course, Boa intends to play a central role in those future designs.

Meanwhile, the staff at Boa remains focused on continuing to improve its Closure System by further slimming down its components. The system isn’t particularly large or heavy now but in some markets – including the tradition-rich golf segment — some challenges still exist. However, the dedicated Boa team doesn’t plan on slowing down and is continuously finding new ways to enhance its product. After all, it isn’t every day that you get the chance to improve on the design of something that has stood the test of time for more than 5,500 years.