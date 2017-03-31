The Camperbox can turn any car into an RV, complete with bedroom

Why it matters to you Avoid paying for expensive hotels and turn your car into a portable bedroom with this unique product.

Travel can be one of the most enriching and rewarding experiences imaginable, but lets face it, hitting the road for a vacation can get very expensive, too. Staying in a hotel each night really adds up fast, and while camping is always an option, sleeping outdoors isn’t for everyone. But now, thanks to a new product called The Camperbox, travelers might have an entirely new option. This ingenious product makes it easier — and more comfortable — than ever to simply sleep in your car instead.

In a nutshell, The Camperbox is a travel kit designed to turn the hatchback area of just about any car into a bedroom in less than a minute. The kit comes with an adjustable frame that can be adapted to fit nearly any size vehicle. When it comes time to call it a night, travelers simply take the frame out of its storage bag, place it in the rear of their car, drop the cross beams into place, and cover it with the included foldout foam mattress. Add a couple of sleeping bags and you’ve got a comfortable place to catch some Z’s.

The Camperbox is large enough to accommodate two people and can expand in size from 90cm up to 180cm in length. When assembled it even optimizes the available space by providing storage for luggage and other gear underneath. And when not in use, bed folds down to a surprisingly small footprint and easily slips back into its travel bag, making it easy to store both at home and on the road.

The designers behind The Camperbox recently launched a Kickstarter campaign with the intention of turning their bright idea into reality. They’re hoping to raise $8,601 to get it into production, and if successful, the mobile bedroom will go on sale in April at a suggest retail price of $205. Early bird supporters can order one now for little as $157 by pledging their support on the Kickstarter page. To put that price in perspective, that’s about the cost of one or two nights stay in a hotel room.