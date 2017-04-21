Ride for hours in comfort with the Cruzbike T50 recumbent bicycle

Why it matters to you For many people, standard bicycles are too uncomfortable to ride on a regular basis. The affordable T50 offers a better way to get active.

Riding a bicycle is a great way to exercise outdoors, but for some, the upright position is a bit uncomfortable. And many recreational cyclists have to deal with pain in their wrists, back, neck, and/or groin after a ride. For a more joyful experience, it’s all about laying back.

Recumbent bicycles are a more comfortable way to ride and explore. Rather than hunching over, these bikes allow riders to sit back in a more relaxed position. Cruzbike, a recumbent specialist, developed its new T50 model to be its most affordable and enjoyable bike yet. From now on, the only soreness after a bike ride will be the muscles.

No two cyclists are the same, which is why the T50 features a fully adjustable design. The front tube length and handlebar height can accommodate anyone between 5 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 4 inches. For added comfort, the seat back angle can be set anywhere between 53 and 76 degrees. A seat height of 22 inches ensures that anyone can safely put their feet on the ground when stopped.

The robust aluminum alloy frame weighs in at 32 pounds and can support riders of up to 250 pounds in weight.

Normally, Cruzbike manufactures its bicycles in smaller quantities making the final product more expensive. With the T50, the company turned to Kickstarter to fund a mass production line. This allows the T50 to remain premium with a more affordable price tag of $995. For early backers, there was an extremely limited run of available colors including Classic Red and Brilliant Green. For everyone else, the bike is available in “any color as long as it’s black.”

The first 135 early bird backers should expect their new T50s in July while the next 500 backers will receive theirs in December.