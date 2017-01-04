Stay warm and dry with Cumulus’ new hydrophobic down jacket for women

Anyone hiking in cold temperatures knows how important it is to have a layer that keeps you warm. One of the most efficient insulators out there is down, but the bird-sourced material has a significant donwside — when it gets wet, down loses its ability to retain heat. This drawback is why manufacturers are scrambling to find the holy grail of insulation — a material that has the warmth of down and maintains that heat even when wet.

Polish outdoor clothing manufacturer Cumulus is trying to solve this problem with a hydrophobic down insulation that resists getting wet. Not just for show, this material has made its way into the company’s Incredilite Endurance jacket which is available now in styles that are designed for women.

The new Incredilite Endurance Lady is filled with 850-fill Polish hydrophobic goose down for warmth even in damp conditions. The outer fabric is Pertex Endurance, a breathable, water- and wind-resistant material. On the inside, the jacket is lined with Pertex Quantum, a soft and lightweight layer that is comfortable to wear and helps maintain the loft of the down insulation.

The Incredilite Endurance Lady has all the bonus features you’d expect in a performance jacket, including durable YKK zippers, protective chin guard, zippered handwarmer pockets, and a hood with an elastic drawcord big enough to support a helmet. Best of all, the jacket weighs a mere 306 grams and is stuffable, allowing you to squish it down into its external pocket and store it easily in your backpack. For those who place a premium on durability, Cumulus also extends a warranty for each down jacket from manufacturers’ defects for up to five years.

Cumulus hails from Poland and is selling the Incredilite Endurance Lady for 219 euros ($230). The jacket is available in black, green, or navy blue, and in sizes that range from small to XXL.