Deeper Lock is back with a new and improved smart bike lock featuring GPS tracking

You can protect your home with technology and your car, too, but your bike? Bicyclists have been relying on more traditional key locks or combination locks for quite some time. Luckily, a company called Deeper wants to change that. Meet the Deeper Lock, a “tech-powered bike security system” that promises to bring together a host of anti-theft features to keep you safe from even the most determined of ne’er-do-wells.

This connected device is both locked and unlocked through your phone, but that’s not the only thing you can control from the palm of your hand. The lock comes with motion sensors that turn on as soon as you lock your bike. If any suspicious movement is detected, Deeper Lock’s GPS tracking feature will be activated, and will begin transmitting information straight to your phone.

Moreover, movement will set off a 110-decibel alarm, and you’ll receive a notification that your bike is no longer where you left it. From a hardware perspective, the Deeper Lock is nothing to scoff at either — there’s a 1.2mm hardened steel locking mechanism standing between your bike and a non-rightful owner.

The smart lock has been named an Honoree in the Wireless Handset Accessories category at CES this year, which speaks to impressive feats in engineering, aesthetics, and design, as well as user value, novelty, and innovation.

“Our focus is on making everyday objects “smarter,” bridging the gap between the present and the future,” said Deeper’s CEO, Aurelijus Liubinas. “Building on the global success of our smart sonar range, we are branching out into bike security. The smart features on the Deeper Lock are a huge step forward in terms of both security and usability for urban cyclists.”

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet as to availability or price, but we’ll let you know if we hear something.