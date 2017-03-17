Designed to inspire and built to last, Fjallraven unveils its spring travel collection

Why it matters to you Swedish brand Fjallraven, known for its high-quality apparel, recently announced an upcoming collection geared specifically toward travelers

Sweden’s reigning outdoor company Fjallraven effectively implements functionality, durability, and dependability into every aspect of production and now, the brand plans to release a travel-specific collection. A company who began with a wooden-framed backpack in the meager town of OrnskOldsvik has since evolved into a coveted entity known around the world. Fjallraven serves a comprehensive outdoor market offering a range of sustainable apparel and practical gear — while standing by its mission to save the endangered Arctic fox.

This spring they intend to release the long-awaited travel collection — a specifically designed compilation of products which not only provide comfort but seek to inspire outside exploration. Fjallraven aims to ease travel woes with quality backpacks and clothing incorporating its tried and true G-1000 Heavy Duty Eco fabric. The wax-treated polyester and cotton blend fabric ensures durability, water resistance, and windproof elements in all climates.

Fjallraven

The new collection offers a versatile Travel Pack which doubles as a backpack and a suitcase, boasting various compartments, protective padding, a moderate 35L capacity, and cushioned shoulder straps for all-day comfort. The Split Pack is a duffle bag that goes a step beyond, designed with a center zipper dividing two large compartments inset with multiple smaller storage chambers. The brand fashioned this creative carrier for the organized long-haul — combining efficiency and luxury.

Fjallraven’s Traveller’s Jackets and Trousers are equal parts breathable and compressible and feature a number of pockets for a phone, wallet, or other travel accessories. Men’s and women’s versions come standard in simple shades of navy, limestone, or savanna. Designed with complete versatility in mind, the company intends the lineup to serve as anything from everyday street wear to apparel used on a long hike off the beaten path.

The Split Pack retails for $175 with a larger version running at $200. The Travel Pack costs a touch more at $225, while the apparel ranges from $112 for the trousers to $225 for the jacket. All products are currently available for purchase on the Fjallraven website.