Fortress Clothing promises to keep you dry and warm in wet and cold weather

The ability to keep warm even while wet in sub-zero temperatures could save your life.

One of the best ways to stay warm during cold weather is to keep dry. Whether it’s rain, snow, or sweat, there is always something to fend off. Garments have claimed to be both waterproof and breathable before, but most such fabrics typically become overwhelmed by water. This leads to a build-up of moisture that causes you to get cold.

Fortress Clothing works a bit differently. This base or midlayer garment is designed to keep you warm even when wet. No matter how soaked the material gets, moisture is pushed away from the body to keep the wearer dry and warm in temperatures as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Due to its success, Fortress Clothing has been provided to a number of industries including several oil and gas companies. Before the garments could be approved they had to be tested first. After hundreds of washings, fire testing under a pair of fire retardant coveralls, and three years of use, no garments have ever needed replacing for commercial customers.

It’s one thing to make a claim about a product’s performance, it’s another to actually put it to the test. That is exactly what Fortress Clothing has been doing to promote the quality of its gear.

After digging a hole through almost four feet of ice at the Huntington Reservoir in Utah, the company’s “director of warmth” took a plunge into the water. As would be true for anyone else, he was immediately freezing cold. However, after getting out the clothing began to work its magic. The longer he stood out in the cold in his wet clothes, the warmer he got. The 1/4-inch fabric still did its job even as water was being squeezed out.

All sorts of Fortress clothing are available now directly from the company’s website. Jacket and pant liners will range between $250 and $350 depending on how far below zero they are rated for. Mittens, boots, and hoods are also available between $50 and $130. With Fortress, we may finally have solved the problem of cold.