Watch us blend smoothies with the Yeti Lithium power station at CES 2017

It’s been a big week for Goal Zero at the Consumer Electronics Show. First, the company unveiled innovative power stations with lightweight lithium batteries, and then it took the wraps off new solar panels, as well as its first ever gas-powered generator. Each of these products is due out later this year, and will continue the company’s commitment to delivering efficient, clean energy for use around the campsite, backyard, tailgate party, or even in emergency situations.

But just how powerful are these new devices? If you were watching our live-stream from CES on Friday, you got a demonstration from Goal Zero GM Bill Harmon himself. He dropped by our streaming channel to give host Steph Stricklen and Digital Trends outdoors editor Marcus Yam a a firsthand look at his company’s new Yeti Lithium portable battery packs, which Harmon describes as “an alternative to a traditional generator.”

More: Polaris reveals 11 new off-road models and groundbreaking Ride Command system

“You can power just about anything in your life with it,” Harmon says of the Yeti Lithium. “From a refrigerator in an emergency situation to your cell phone and iPad.”

To demonstrate this claim, we brought a blender on stage and plugged it into the battery pack to see if it could handle a small appliance that draws a lot of power. As you’ll see, the Yeti made short work of the ingredients that were poured into the blender, and in just a few seconds, we had a tasty concoction made of ice, fruit, yogurt, and juice.

Unlike traditional gas-powered generators, the Yeti is completely silent, doesn’t create noxious fumes, and won’t require regular maintenance or gasoline to keep it running. The power stations can be recharged using Goal Zero’s solar panels, an AC outlet at home, or the 12-volt car port. This level of versatility makes it a great option for anyone who needs power where it isn’t normally easy to access.

The Yeti Lithium 400 and 1400 will ship this spring for $700 and $2,000, respectively. The larger — and more powerful — Yeti Lithium 3000 will go on sale in the third quarter for $3,500. To find out more, visit goalzero.com.