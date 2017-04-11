You can pull La Sportiva’s G5 mountaineering boots on while wearing your gloves

Why it matters to you The La Sportiva G5 is a warm two-layer boot that boasts the weight of a single-layer product.

This summer La Sportiva will release the G5 — an ultra-technical, high altitude, waterproof mountaineering boot made for people who spend extended time periods in unpredictable weather conditions and who adventure across varying grades of terrain. The G5 perfectly combines the impressive thermal attributes of a double-layer boot with the lightness and simplicity of a single-layer style.

The G5 is easy to adjust even with gloves on due to the company’s utilization of the game-changing Boa lacing system partnered with a Velcro strap across the front of the boot. The Boa system allows for twist-knob tightening of the boot’s lower half and the Velcro provides for an easy pull-close tightening system of the upper half, implemented to offset the hassle of traditional laces while ensuring a retained fit.

A stretchy, waterproof Cordura gaiter serves as the thermally insulating outer membrane sealed by a zipper and velcro cover over the inner boot.

The internal membrane is comprised of a waterproof Cordura shell enclosing layers of felt, polyethylene, and mesh underneath, all designed for abrasion resistance and breathability. A carbon honeycomb-tech 3mm footbed provides for effective interior insulation. And a 2mm polyurethane anti-shock midsole ensures dynamic comfort and padding as well as full crampon compatibility with varying thicknesses at the toe and heel.

The G5 boot is designed for general mountain travel in addition to technical ice climbing and is equipped with a Flex Zone at the back of the ankle for added dynamic support. The protective edge is constructed of PU Techlite, making for superior weight reduction. To top if off, the soles are made with the Vibram Matterhorn rubber implementing impact brake system lugs for exceptional mountain performance.

The La Sportiva G5 is available in whole and half sizes ranging from 37 to 48, and whole sizes in 49 and 50. The G5 currently retails for 544 euros ($577) on the firm’s European website and will hit U.S. markets this summer.