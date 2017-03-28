Sleep under the stars in comfort with the memory foam-backed LaidBack Pad

Why it matters to you The LaidBack Pad sacrifices portability in favor of comfort by using memory foam to create a mattress any casual camper would appreciate.

While scores of people enjoy the actual act of camping, many still have reservations about actually sleeping outside. Thankfully, a simple new sleeping pad called the LaidBack Pad promises to make getting a good night’s rest easier than ever by delivering mattress-like comfort. This clever piece of gear hopes to eliminate the aches and pains which come along with sleeping on the ground, allowing more people to enjoy their time outdoors.

The brainchild of mountain guide Daniel Kanow, the pad initially took shape to help offset the chronic back pain he developed after spending years camping in the backcountry. Unwilling to give up his adventurous life, Kanow went in search of new ways to stay comfortable while sleeping in his tent. The result is an innovative piece of outdoor gear which utilizes three layers of memory foam to provide a higher level of comfort than most other sleeping pads on the market. This translates to better rest, more relaxation, and improved recovery time for the body, allowing campers to wake up refreshed each morning.

In addition to being extremely comfortable, the memory foam also happens to be highly compressible, too. In fact, the pad measures 72 inches in length when rolled out flat but when rolled up into a cylinder, the LaidBack Pad measures just 12 inches by 24 inches. This makes it extremely easy to toss in the back of a car or store in a closet when not in use. While the memory foam itself remains very durable, it also comes encased in a removable, washable mattress cover which provides an extra layer of protection from the elements as well.

Of course, the extra comfort the LaidBack Pad provides comes with a few caveats. For example, the dense memory foam makes it much heavier than a standard sleeping pad, tipping the scales at more than 8 pounds. Though the mattress does compress to a reasonable size to allow campers the ability to lug it to and from their campsite, it doesn’t compare favorably to other sleeping pads — of which are generally small enough to carry inside a backpack.

More: REI sets camp in the hammock market with the Quarter Dome Air Hammock

Clearly, the LaidBack Pad is more about comfort than portability, which makes it a great choice for car camping, trips to the beach, traveling in an RV, or similar activities. Ultralight backpackers may want to look elsewhere, however. The LaidBack Pad carries an MSRP of $199, which makes it highly competitive with other similar sleeping pads.